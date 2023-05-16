"We won't let Madhya Pradesh become Kerala Story": CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the state will not be allowed to be "The Kerala Story"- the movie that had sparked controversy months before its release. CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to the reporters after watching 'The Kerala Story' about the recent action of the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) against members associated with the radical Islamic organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

"Ten persons were arrested here and six in Hyderabad. We won't let Madhya Pradesh become Kerala Story," he said. Chouhan watched the movie along with several of his cabinet ministers.

"This film should be watched by everyone," he told the reporters. Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film which was released last week in theatres has triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to the upcoming movie.

The controversy surrounding the film started when its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. This statement triggered a heated political debate and many leaders questioned the veracity of the claim. 'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)