Shimla: Retired para military forces welfare union calls on Himachal CM

A deputation of Himachal Pradesh Retired Para Military Forces Welfare Union called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 22:46 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The deputation was led by retired Director General of Police VK Sharma.

During the meeting, the deputation apprised Chief Minister Sukhu of various demands of the Union. The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the state government would consider their demands sympathetically.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi and other Union office bearers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

