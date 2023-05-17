Left Menu

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the arrangement for an initial 120 days last July, to help tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world's leading grain exporters. To convince Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports, the United Nations agreed at the same time to help Moscow for three years with its own agricultural shipments.

Kremlin declines to discuss what happens if Black Sea grain deal lapses
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said it would not enter into "hypothetical discussions" on what Russia will do if the Black Sea grain deal lapses on Thursday.

Moscow has said it will quit the deal, under which Russia allows Ukraine to export grain safely from Black Sea ports despite the war raging on land, on Thursday unless a list of demands for its own agricultural trade are met. "I don’t think any hypothetical discussions are appropriate here," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing.

"As of now, the decision hasn't been announced, as you know. You'll just have to wait until it is announced." The United Nations and Turkey brokered the arrangement for an initial 120 days last July, to help tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world's leading grain exporters.

To convince Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports, the United Nations agreed at the same time to help Moscow for three years with its own agricultural shipments. Moscow agreed to extend the pact for a further 120 days in November, but then in March agreed to only another 60 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

