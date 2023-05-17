Left Menu

Go First cancels all flights till May 26

Earlier, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 19.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 20:25 IST
Go First Airlines has cancelled all its flights till May 26, citing operational reasons. Earlier, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 19.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 26th May, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations," Go First stated. The airline said a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it added. The company has recently filed an application for immediate resolution under insolvency and revival of its operations.

"We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the airline added. (ANI)

