Police seize 51 kg cannabis in East Jaintia Hills, 1 held: Meghalaya DGP

Officials of East Jaintia Hills Police arrested a man, accused of smuggling over 50 Kg of Cannabis, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:40 IST
Accused after the arrest (Photo Courtesy:lrbishnoiips/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Officials of East Jaintia Hills Police arrested a man, accused of smuggling over 50 kg of cannabis, police said on Wednesday. The police have seized 51 Kg of Cannabis, concealed inside a covert chamber of a car, from the accused.

"Drug trafficker tried to outsmart cops by ingeniously concealing drug inside the covert chamber of his vehicle but alert @ejhpolice held him and seized 51kg Cannabis. It is a grim testimony to the reality that youth are growingly tempted towards drugs," Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), LR Bishnoi tweeted. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

