Police seize 51 kg cannabis in East Jaintia Hills, 1 held: Meghalaya DGP

Officials of East Jaintia Hills Police arrested a man, accused of smuggling over 50 kg of cannabis, police said on Wednesday. The police have seized 51 Kg of Cannabis, concealed inside a covert chamber of a car, from the accused.

"Drug trafficker tried to outsmart cops by ingeniously concealing drug inside the covert chamber of his vehicle but alert @ejhpolice held him and seized 51kg Cannabis. It is a grim testimony to the reality that youth are growingly tempted towards drugs," Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), LR Bishnoi tweeted. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

