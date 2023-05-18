Left Menu

BSF, Punjab Police foil smuggling bid, recover pistol, narcotic substance across international border in Fazilka

"During the search, troops recovered 2 packets of narcotic substances (Gross wt - 2.1 Kgs) and 1 Pistol (without magazine and ammunition) kept inside a waterproof bag, from a farming field," read an official release.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:40 IST
Recovered subtance by BSF and Punjab police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police recovered two packets of narcotic substances and one pistol kept inside a waterproof bag, from a farming field near the Fazilka border, stated an official release. "During the search, troops recovered two packets of narcotic substances (Gross wt - 2.1 Kgs) and one pistol (without magazine and ammunition) kept inside a waterproof bag, from a farming field," read an official release.

A search operation was launched on May 17, by BSF and Punjab Police teams during the morning hours on the outskirts of the bordering village - of Bamba Battu Hittar, Distt - Fazilka. "BSF and Punjab Police are acting in tandem to curb the drug menace and attempts of smugglers/ anti-national elements along the Punjab border," read an official release.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. Earlier this month, on May 7, BSF seized over one kg of contraband in Amritsar's Daoke village. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

