Russian grain exports seen at 50-55 mln T in 2023-24 - agriculture minister

Russian grain exports will total around 50-55 million tonnes in the 2023-2024 season, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"Every fifth export batch of wheat in the world is of Russian origin," Patrushev said. "We expect to deliver 50-55 million tonnes of grain to foreign partners in the new season." Patrushev said that Russia's 2023 wheat crop was seen at 78 million tonnes, and that 93% of winter grains had made it through the winter in normal condition.

The total grain harvest would be at least 123 million tonnes, he said. "This volume will allow us to fully ensure the balance in the market, meet domestic demand and continue to develop our export potential," Patrushev said.

Putin said grain exports could total 55-60 million tonnes for the 2022-2023 year, though he added there was a lot of grain supply on the global market.

