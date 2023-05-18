Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-05-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 16:11 IST
TN CM lays foundation stone for Porunai museum in Tirunelveli
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for establishing the Porunai museum in the southern district of Tirunelveli.

The museum boasting world-class facilities will come up on 13.02 acres land at Reddiarpatti near Sivanthipatti hillock on the outskirts of Tirunelveli, at an estimated cost of Rs 33.2 crore.

It would showcase rare artefacts obtained during excavation at Adichanallur, considered the cradle of Tamil civilisation; Korkai, the ancient port town of the Pandyas; and the Iron Age Sivakalai. The project fulfils an announcement made by the Chief Minister in the Assembly on September 9, 2021, a release said.

Over 2,617 artefacts including utensils, terracotta, copper and iron tools, coins, burial urns, bangles, beads, polished black ware and porcelain pieces would find a place in the museum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

