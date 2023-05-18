Left Menu

Delhi Police busts gang involved in issuing forged IDs, certificates

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations of Delhi Police has busted a gang of three people involved in issuing forged Common Service Centers (CSC) IDs and certificates, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:50 IST
Delhi Police busts gang involved in issuing forged IDs, certificates
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations of Delhi Police has busted a gang of three people involved in issuing forged Common Service Centers (CSC) IDs and certificates, police said on Thursday. The arrested accused were identified as Monu Sharma, Kuldeep Singh, and Chitresh Goyal.

The accused Chitresh Goyal is the mastermind of the network. DCP IFSO Prashant Gautam said that the gang has cheated 1,000 people across India for Rs 17 lakh.

"Six phones were recovered from them," the police said. Common Service Centers (CSC) are the physical facilities for delivering Government of India e-Services to rural and remote locations where the availability of computers and internet is negligible or absent.

Akhileshwar Yadav, Consultant/Vigilance at CSC E-Governance Services India Limited had lodged a complaint with IFSO mentioning therein that M/s CSC E-Governance Services India Ltd. is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which provides a centralized collaborative framework for the delivery of various G2C and B2C services to citizens through CSCs, the police said. "These CSCs are the pillars of digitally driven India and are being run by Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). These VLEs can work in CSC System only after getting CSC IDs issued by the CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. However, there is a procedure, which is required to be followed by a candidate to receive the Digital Seva Credentials as a VLE and a CSC Id," they added.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that a fake website was created with a name "Indian Guru Sharma". "A raid was conducted and accused Monu Sharma along with his associate Kuldeep Singh was apprehended and 3 mobile phones used for cheating susceptible victims were recovered from them. Further at their instance, another accused Chitresh Goyal was apprehended Jaipur, Rajasthan and 3 mobile phones were recovered from him," the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023