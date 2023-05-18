Delhi Police busts gang involved in issuing forged IDs, certificates

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations of Delhi Police has busted a gang of three people involved in issuing forged Common Service Centers (CSC) IDs and certificates, police said on Thursday. The arrested accused were identified as Monu Sharma, Kuldeep Singh, and Chitresh Goyal.

The accused Chitresh Goyal is the mastermind of the network. DCP IFSO Prashant Gautam said that the gang has cheated 1,000 people across India for Rs 17 lakh.

"Six phones were recovered from them," the police said. Common Service Centers (CSC) are the physical facilities for delivering Government of India e-Services to rural and remote locations where the availability of computers and internet is negligible or absent.

Akhileshwar Yadav, Consultant/Vigilance at CSC E-Governance Services India Limited had lodged a complaint with IFSO mentioning therein that M/s CSC E-Governance Services India Ltd. is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which provides a centralized collaborative framework for the delivery of various G2C and B2C services to citizens through CSCs, the police said. "These CSCs are the pillars of digitally driven India and are being run by Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). These VLEs can work in CSC System only after getting CSC IDs issued by the CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. However, there is a procedure, which is required to be followed by a candidate to receive the Digital Seva Credentials as a VLE and a CSC Id," they added.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that a fake website was created with a name "Indian Guru Sharma". "A raid was conducted and accused Monu Sharma along with his associate Kuldeep Singh was apprehended and 3 mobile phones used for cheating susceptible victims were recovered from them. Further at their instance, another accused Chitresh Goyal was apprehended Jaipur, Rajasthan and 3 mobile phones were recovered from him," the police said. (ANI)

