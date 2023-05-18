Uttarakhand: Pilgrim influx crosses 10 lakh in Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand Police on Thursday said that number of pilgrims who went on the Char Dham Yatra has crossed 10 lakh as on May 18. "Uttarakhand Police is dedicated to the smooth darshan of the devotees coming on the Char Dham Yatra under the direction of the Chief Minister. Today till May 18, 2023, the number of pilgrims who went on the Char Dham Yatra has crossed 10 lakh," the press release said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that efforts have been made by the state government to provide all possible facilities to the devotees for the Char Dham Yatra. On May 17, CM Dhami inaugurated the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Char Dham Yatris in Rishikesh at a cost of about Rs 22.25 crore.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Chardham Yatris, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also inspected all the works being done for the convenience of Chardham Yatris. On this occasion, he also visited the hospital, registration office, inquiry and help centre in the transit camp and reviewed all the arrangements there. Also, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with the devotees from different states who had come for Char Dham Yatra. He welcomed everyone to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

The Chardham Yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on April 22. (ANI)

