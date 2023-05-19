Left Menu

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to attend 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva from May 21-30

Mandaviya will be holding many bilateral meetings with his counterparts from different countries including Singapore, France, and the Netherlands, sources said.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 06:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 06:55 IST
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will attend the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA) to be held in Geneva from May 21-30. Mandaviya will be holding many bilateral meetings with his counterparts from different countries including Singapore, France, and the Netherlands, sources said.

He will also meet ministers from countries including the USA, Bangladesh, Argentina, Brazil, Qatar, and BMGF (The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) and hold multilateral meetings with the ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS). He will also participate in events including 'Heal in India' and 'Heal by India, 'climate change and Health', and meet with Indian-origin health innovators based in Switzerland, and 'Together we fight against TB.'

Recently, Union Health Minister Mandaviya attended a G7 Health Minister meeting hosted by Japan on May 13-14 In Japan, Mandaviya said, "Use of technology and Digital Health Tools are an enabler and equalizer which can facilitate strengthened health service delivery and aid in the achievement of Universal Health Coverage. The COVID-19 pandemic has catalysed the use of technology in health service delivery and also highlighted the need to focus on an enabling framework to bridge the digital divide across the countries specifically amongst low-and-middle-income countries." (ANI)

