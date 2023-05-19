Goa: CM Pramod Sawant flags off 20 electric buses in Bambolim

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday flagged off 20 electric buses at Cujira Bus Stop in Bambolim. This project has been taken up under the Smart City initiative, and the electric buses are disabled-friendly, said officials.

This initiative is said to represent a significant step towards the electrification of public transportation in the State and it is aimed to provide people of the state an affordable and improved transport facilities. CM Sawant said that his government is committed to delivering cost-effective and efficient transportation options to people.

He also announced that private buses would be incorporated into the system to ensure continued bus services beyond 8 p.m. Goa government has plans to establish charging stations at every petrol pump and government premises by next year. Transport Minister Shri Mauvin Godinho who was also present on the occasion said that by the end of July this year, 150 electric buses will be made available to passengers of the state.

Similarly in Chhattisgarh, Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) is planning to launch e-buses under its jurisdiction in the state capital, Raipur. Initially, 10 electric buses will be procured, and based on the feasibility decision to procure more buses will be taken, officials said.

"Under the government's ambitious scheme, 10 e-buses will be purchased to promote the electric vehicle and a tender in this regard has been floated," Sunil Kumar Chandravanshi, an additional commissioner with RMC told ANI. According to officials, the introduction of these buses will play a significant role in lowering the level of vehicular pollution. Moreover, this move will be helpful in curbing huge expenditures on diesel. Buses will run completely on electricity, which will get rid of noise and pollution. As electric buses become successful and all the diesel buses will be replaced as per the availability of budget. (ANI)

