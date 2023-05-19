Punjab Police Canine squad's Labrador dog beats cancer, joins back on duty

A Labrador dog named Simmy, who is part of the Punjab Police Canine squad, beats cancer and is back on its duty to serve the nation, said a police officer for the Punjab police dog Squad. According to the police, the seven-year-old canine handled by his handler Head Constable Kulbir Singh is exceptional when it comes to detecting any intoxicating substances. In the past, Simmy has conducted numerous successful operations.

"Dog Simmy was suffering from cancer for a long time and was getting treated at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana and now her health has improved. She helps in anti-sabotage checking, in the past, she helped the Police to seize intoxicating substances from a foreigner," Harjit Singh, SSP, Faridkot "These dog squads are very good at detecting explosives and drugs during checking devices and very helpful for district police," said the SSP.

