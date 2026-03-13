U.S. Probes Global Forced Labor Trade Practices

The U.S. Trade Representative's office announced the initiation of Section 301 investigations into 60 economies on Thursday. The probes focus on evaluating foreign governments' efforts to combat forced labor.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted the goal of determining whether sufficient measures have been taken to block the importation of goods produced through forced labor.

The investigations aim to understand how the persistence of such labor practices abroad affects American workers and businesses, as forced labor remains a significant issue in international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)