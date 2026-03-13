Left Menu

U.S. Probes Global Forced Labor Trade Practices

The U.S. Trade Representative's office has launched Section 301 investigations into 60 economies to assess their actions against forced labor. The goal is to determine the impact of inadequate prevention measures on U.S. workers and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2026 07:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 07:22 IST
U.S. Probes Global Forced Labor Trade Practices
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Trade Representative's office announced the initiation of Section 301 investigations into 60 economies on Thursday. The probes focus on evaluating foreign governments' efforts to combat forced labor.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted the goal of determining whether sufficient measures have been taken to block the importation of goods produced through forced labor.

The investigations aim to understand how the persistence of such labor practices abroad affects American workers and businesses, as forced labor remains a significant issue in international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026