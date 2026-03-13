Diplomatic Convergence: Macron's State Visit to South Korea

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to undertake a state visit to South Korea, scheduled for April 2-3, per announcements from South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's office.

The main agenda will include an official welcome, summit discussions, agreement signings, and a state luncheon on April 3, according to the Blue House's statement.

The summit intends to strengthen ties by addressing trade, investment, AI collaboration, and nuclear energy developments, alongside regional and global issues, marking a key diplomatic event for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)