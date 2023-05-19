CJI Chandrachud praises judges retiring next month, says "3 colleagues from different parts brought their own experiences"

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday praised three judges, who are retiring in some days, and said that his three colleagues coming from different parts of the country brought their own experiences, learnings and spirituality. CJI Chandrachud's remarks came while addressing a farewell programme organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association. The farewell function was organised in honour of outgoing judges, Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and V Ramasubramanian.

Justice Joseph will retire on June 16, Justice Rastogi on June 17 and Ramasubramanian on June 29. CJI Chandrachud said that the top court is often referred to as a polycentric court because it is a sign of strength and reflects diversity. He said that three outgoing judges are coming from different parts of the country and brought their own experiences, learnings and spirituality.

CJI praised Justice Joseph with whom he has an association of around 50 years and they played football together. He said that the one person who left an imprint in my mind is Justice Joseph's father, Justice KK Mathew. In appreciation of Justice Joseph, he said that Justice Joseph was an eloquent, persuasive lawyer, an erudite judge and a humble person.

Appreciating Justice Ajay Rastogi, he said that Justice Rastogi began his career in Rajasthan HC and his leadership helped Rajasthan Legal services authority bag three awards and when he was in Tripura HC, he fostered a culture of teamwork. CJI said that Justice Rastogi is an ace golfer. CJI appreciated Justice V Ramasubramanian, who was born in a small town in Tamil Nadu and called him a prolific writer. CJI said that Justice V Ramasubramanian is a living example that your dreams are for you to pursue. CJI Chandrachud said that Justice V Ramasubramanian uses his sense of humour to motivate young lawyers and ease up the atmosphere of a courtroom.

CJI Chandrachud also recited an Irish prayer for his three colleagues, which is -- May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. CJI thanked them for their service to our country.

Justice Joseph said that judges of the top court are the most overworked judges. He said that the independence of the Supreme Court is integral to the maintenance of a democratic way of life and the rule of law. It is not very difficult for a nation which is a democracy having a constitution to slip into chaos, into just the opposite of democracy. Justice Joseph said that the Court and the bar must always remain on its toes. He said that which is born must fade out and there is a time to be a judge and time to retire. He said that members of the bar must be in the forefront in the fight against forces which can overcome the constitutional way of life they have adopted.

Justice Rastogi also reiterated that members of the bar played an important role in achieving justice. Justice Rastogi said that being a judge they are supposed to decide matters based on the material before and trashed the comment that finest judges are those who give opinion against the government and decide the matter anti-establishment. He said that if anyone makes a comment against the government then he is regarded as the finest judge but this perception needs to be changed. Justice Rastogi said that the decision should be based on material on record. Justice is when you hear patiently, give parties an opportunity of hearing and decide the matter on the basis of evidence, he said. (ANI)

