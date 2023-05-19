Amit Shah focuses on enhancing ability to use, prevent misuse of modern technology in 2nd 'Chintan Shivir' of MHA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday emphasised further enhancing the ability to use and prevent misuse of modern technology including drones and artificial intelligence while presiding over the second 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of Ministry of Home Affairs here in the national capital. The objective of the 'Chintan Shivir' was to interact with the senior officers of the Ministry and evolve an action plan for implementation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 'Vision 2047'.

The Home Minister reviewed the performance of various issues pertaining to counter-terrorism and radicalization, internal security, cyber and information security, narcotics, disaster management and foreigners in the 'Chintan Shivir'. He also reviewed the position on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, various budget announcements and important pending issues of MHA.

The officers shared their suggestions on various issues pertaining to the Ministry.In his concluding address, the Home Minister said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's place in the world is growing rapidly and nothing can stop it from becoming the first in every field in the world". Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs should prepare a roadmap and follow it to achieve the goals of 'Vision 2047', and that the 25-year roadmap will certainly be successful in making India the first in the world.

Shah said, "We must make every effort to visualize the challenges of the future and find their advance solutions." He emphasised on "further enhancing the ability to use and prevent misuse of modern technology including drones and artificial intelligence."

The Minister said that "We must make every effort to visualize the challenges of the future and find their advance solutions." The former BJP president appreciated the work of the Ministry and called upon the officials to work more diligently to achieve the goals set in Vision 2047.

Shah further stressed that in order to reduce the consumption of electricity, provision of more and more solar energy should be made for all the office buildings of MHA. On April 18, Shah presided over the first 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of the MHA and emphasised to develop an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernization of police forces, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security issues.

Shah then stressed on the need for enhanced use of artificial intelligence to utilise the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) database for critical analysis of crimes, thus, making cities safer for women, children and vulnerable sections. In the first 'Chintan Shivir' which consisted objective to review the work of the Ministry and to evolve an action plan to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vision 2047', Shah had also focussed on the need to fast-track the recruitment process and said that anticipating the future vacancies recruitment should be initiated well in advance.

He had then said that meetings of Departmental Promotion Committees (DPC) should be held regularly so that employees get timely promotions. The Minister had also emphasised on taking various welfare measures for Central Armed Police Forces personnel like creating healthcare facilities and improving the housing satisfaction ratio amongst others.

The Home Minister also emphasised on the importance of training and said that all wings of the MHA should conduct regular training. Shah then suggested that MHA officials make field visits to monitor development schemes, and directed to fast-track construction of fencing and roads in border areas.

The Home Minister had also emphasised the importance of sensitivity and the need to develop a personal touch by all senior officials. He also offered valuable insights on the way forward for the Ministry and exuded confidence that the discussions held at the 'Chintan Shivir' will help in better planning and coordination in these areas.

Shah had asked all senior officers to work collectively with full dedication. Lauding the efforts of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah then stressed the need to make constant endeavours to "achieve the goal of making a safe and secure India."

In the first 'Chintan Shivir', the discussions were held in two sessions. The 'Chintan Shivir' commenced with an in-depth review of the status of compliance with the instructions given by the Home Minister during an earlier discussion held with the officers of the Ministry. Home Minister had also reviewed the functioning of the MHA dashboard, Government Land Information System (GLIS), Budget Utilization, E-Office and Special Recruitment Drive etc.

The Minister then also reviewed the work of various divisions on their priorities and deliverables in the coming years, position on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, various Budget announcements and important pending issues. (ANI)

