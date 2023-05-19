SP Singh Baghel takes charge as MoS in health ministry

New Delhi [ India], May 19 ( ANI): SP Singh Baghel on Friday took charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. After a cabinet reshuffle, Baghel was shifted to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct that Prof SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State be assigned as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in place of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice," a communique from Rashtrapati Bhawan said on Thursday. Earlier Thursday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was assigned Minister of Earth Sciences while Arun Ram Meghwal was allotted the charge of the Law Ministry.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, the portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju," a communique from the President's secretariat said. (ANI)

