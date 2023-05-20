Left Menu

BJP "welcomes" Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

The Union government on Friday brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:35 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:35 IST
BJP "welcomes" Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday welcomed the ordinance brought by the central government regarding the transfer, posting, vigilance and other incidental matters in the national capital. As per the party statement, Delhi is the capital of the country, the whole of India has the right over it and for quite some time the administrative dignity of Delhi has been hurt by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

"The corruption of this government has also embarrassed Delhi a lot and now in the last week, the way the Arvind Kejriwal government tried to defame Delhi's administration and do arbitrariness in these circumstances the Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes the ordinance brought by the central government," read an official statement from the BJP. "Ambassadors of every country of the world live in Delhi and whatever administrative mishappenings happen here, the dignity of India gets tarnished all over the world as well," the statement said.

The Union government on Friday brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the "transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters." The ordinance has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

The Ministry of Law and Justice stated in the notification, "In view of its special status as a national capital, a scheme of administration has to be formulated by Parliamentary law, to balance both local and national democratic interests which are at stake, which would reflect the aspirations of the people through joint and collective responsibility of both the Government of India and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (hereinafter referred to as GNCTD)". An ordinance has been passed by the Centre to constitute 'National Capital Civil Services Authority' (NCCSA) in Delhi. This comprises Delhi CM, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of Delhi government. They will now make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor on the transfer and posting of Group 'A' officers and DANICS officers serving in Delhi government.

"With a view to give effect to the intent and purpose behind the provisions of Article 239AA, a permanent authority headed by the democratically elected Chief Minister of Delhi along with Chief Secretary, GNCTD the head of the administration representing the will of the officers of GNCTD and the Principal Secretary Home, GNCTD is being introduced to make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters," the notification stated. However, in case of a clash, between NCCSA and LG, the decision of the LG "shall be final."

Notably, this comes days after a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, said that the Delhi government must have control over services, and the Lieutenant Governor is bound by its decision. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023