Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Constitutional Challenge: MK Stalin Advocates Change

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin proposes amending the Constitution to remove the requirement for a Governor's Address, following repeated instances where Governor R N Ravi refused to read the government's prepared speech in the Assembly. He seeks support from like-minded parties for this constitutional change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:55 IST
Tamil Nadu's Constitutional Challenge: MK Stalin Advocates Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, announced a proposal to amend the Constitution, aiming to eliminate the requirement for a Governor's Address at the beginning of the legislative year. His comments were sparked after Governor R N Ravi declined to read the state government-prepared text, citing inaccuracies.

Stalin expressed dissatisfaction in the state Assembly, noting that the Governor's refusal to deliver the annual address is a recurring issue, not only confined to Tamil Nadu but prevalent in states governed by parties other than the BJP. This year marks the fourth consecutive walkout by Ravi since assuming office in 2021.

The DMK, led by Stalin, plans to rally support in Parliament to amend the Constitution, dismissing the need for the Governor's customary address. Stalin insists that their accomplishments remain evident to the public despite the Governor's actions. He emphasized this move as crucial for all opposition-ruled states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

 India
2
Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

 India
4
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026