Tamil Nadu's Constitutional Challenge: MK Stalin Advocates Change

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, announced a proposal to amend the Constitution, aiming to eliminate the requirement for a Governor's Address at the beginning of the legislative year. His comments were sparked after Governor R N Ravi declined to read the state government-prepared text, citing inaccuracies.

Stalin expressed dissatisfaction in the state Assembly, noting that the Governor's refusal to deliver the annual address is a recurring issue, not only confined to Tamil Nadu but prevalent in states governed by parties other than the BJP. This year marks the fourth consecutive walkout by Ravi since assuming office in 2021.

The DMK, led by Stalin, plans to rally support in Parliament to amend the Constitution, dismissing the need for the Governor's customary address. Stalin insists that their accomplishments remain evident to the public despite the Governor's actions. He emphasized this move as crucial for all opposition-ruled states.

(With inputs from agencies.)