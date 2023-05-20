Left Menu

J-K: NIA conducts searches at 15 locations in two terror-related cases

The searches are underway at these locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Avantipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Poonchh and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the two cases registered by the NIA in 2021 and 2022.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 09:58 IST
J-K: NIA conducts searches at 15 locations in two terror-related cases
Visuals from Pulwama (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at 15 locations in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The searches are underway at these locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Avantipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Poonchh, and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the two cases registered by the NIA in 2021 and 2022.

One of the two cases was registered by NIA's Delhi branch in 2021, and the other was lodged by the anti-terror agency's Jammu branch in 2022. These searches are being conducted in close coordination with Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police since early Saturday morning.

"Searches are underway in over 15 locations in RC 3/21/NIA/DLI & RC 5/22/NIA/JMU in seven districts of Srinagar, Pulwama, Avantipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Poonchh, and Kupwara," said sources privy to the development. The raids were carried out almost five days after, the NIA conducted searches at 13 locations in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Overground Workers (OWGs) of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots operating under various pseudo names at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

The agency raids conducted on May 15, covered Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The searches were conducted at the premises of several suspects and OWGs of various banned outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

On December 23, 2022, the NIA also conducted searches at 14 locations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore, and Jammu districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023