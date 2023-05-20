Left Menu

Release of tigress in Rajaji Park a milestone to bring balance in ecology, economy: U'khand CM Dhami

Talking to the media after releasing a tigress, CM Dhami said, "A female tiger has been released. This will become a milestone to bring balance in ecology and economy, protect environment and nature."

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 15:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 15:38 IST
Release of tigress in Rajaji Park a milestone to bring balance in ecology, economy: U'khand CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh released a tigress (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday released a tigress in Rajaji National Park's Motichur Range and said that this is a milestone to bring balance in the ecology and economy. Rajaji National Park is an Indian national park and tiger reserve spread over three districts of Uttarakhand: Haridwar, Dehradun and Pauri Garhwal.

Talking to the media after releasing a tigress, CM Dhami said, "A female tiger has been released, this will become a milestone to bring balance in ecology and economy, protect environment and nature." He mentioned that huge numbers of people come to Rajaji National Park to witness its rich diversity and also thanked Bhupendra Yadav for his presence.

"People come here to Rajaji National Park in huge numbers to witness the natural beauty and its rich diversity. On this occasion, I thank our Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav for his presence," said CM Dhami. Earlier on April 20, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav released two cubs in the arena of a white tiger enclosure at National Zoological Park in Delhi.

The two cubs, including a male and a female, are nearly eight months old, and the Union Minister has named the female cub "Avani" meaning earth & male cub "Vyom" which means universe. India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures 'Project Tiger', which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023