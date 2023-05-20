IPL SCOREBOARD: CSK vs DC
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 17:31 IST
Scoreboard of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, here on Saturday.
Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad c Rossouw b Sakariya 79 Devon Conway c Aman Hakim Khan b Nortje 87 Shivam Dube c Lalit Yadav b Khaleel Ahmed 22 MS Dhoni not out 5 Ravindra Jadeja not out 20 Extras (lb-1, w-7, nb-2) 10 Total (For 3 wickets, 20 Overs) 223 Fall of Wickets: 1-141, 2-195, 3-195 Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-45-1, Lalit Yadav 2-0-32-0, Axar Patel 3-0-32-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-43-1, Chetan Sakariya 4-0-36-1, Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-34-0. (MORE)
