MP CM Chouhan along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal to lay foundation stone of PM MITRA Park in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal will lay the foundation stone of PM MITRA Park for the textile industry in Dhar district on Sunday, according to an official statement. The statement said that 19 companies have expressed their interest in investment in the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park. It is expected that over Rs 6,000 crores will be invested. About 50,000 direct and 1.50 lakh indirect employment will be generated with the establishment of the park.

CM Chouhan will also participate in the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Sammelan' at Gandhwani in the district and will distribute 4012 land right pattas under the 'Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu Adhikar Yojana'. Besides, he will perform the 'bhoomi-pujan' and inaugurate various development works worth Rs 417.42 crores. According to the government statement, the Union Ministry of Textiles has approved to set up seven PM MITRA Parks in seven states of the country with a cost of Rs 4,445 crores in which Madhya Pradesh is also included. These parks will offer excellent infrastructure, plug-and-play facilities as well as training and research facilities for the industry.

The central government had received 18 proposals from 13 states to set up the parks, out of which the proposals of seven states were selected. The Madhya Pradesh government had given four options to the Centre - - Bhensola in Dhar district, Pipalrawan in Dewas district, Ratlam and Katni -- out of which Bhensola has been selected, it said. The park is being set up on about 1,563 acres of land in Bhensola village of the Dhar district. The entire land parcel is under the possession of MPIDC (Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation). This site is located at a distance of 110 km from Indore and 85 km from Pithampur Industrial cluster. It is located at a distance of 50 km from Ratlam and 50 km from Delhi Mumbai expressway. Similarly, the distance from the nearest port, Hazira, is 452 km.

The central government will provide assistance of Rs 500 crore in the development of this park in two phases. All the benefits available in the industry promotion policy of Madhya Pradesh will be available in the park. An SPV will be formed between the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government for the park in which the share of the state government will be 51 per cent while the Centre will have 49 per cent. PM MITRA Parks will help in creating world-class industrial infrastructure that would attract large-scale investment including foreign direct investment (FDI) and encourage innovation and job creation within the sector.

In March this year, the Centre announced the sites for setting up of 7 PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks for the Textile industry. The Parks will come up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. According to a PIB release, inspired by the 5F vision of the Prime Minister (i.e., Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign), the PM MITRA Parks are a major step forward in realising the Government's vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. It is expected that these parks will enhance the competitiveness of the textiles industry by helping it achieve economies of scale as well as attract global players to manufacture in India. (ANI)

