Left Menu

"Action will be taken", says Minister Khachariyawas after unclaimed cash seized by police in Jaipur

Police on Friday seized over Rs 2.31 crores in cash and 1 kg of gold biscuits from a basement of the government office in Jaipur and detained eight people for questioning, a senior official said.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:48 IST
"Action will be taken", says Minister Khachariyawas after unclaimed cash seized by police in Jaipur
Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on late Saturday night said no one will be spared, a day after state police seized unclaimed cash worth crores and a gold bar from a government building here. Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Khachariyawas said, "Action will be taken against those officials who were involved. Rajasthan Police has seized the cash and will not spare anyone. If anyone is found doing wrong, whether, in the Centre or Rajasthan government, they will face the consequences".

Police on Friday seized over Rs 2.31 crores in cash and 1 kg of gold biscuits from a basement of the government office in Jaipur and detained eight people for questioning, a senior official said. "More than Rs 2.31 crores cash and about 1 kg of gold biscuits have been found in a bag kept in a cupboard at the basement of the Yojana Bhawan, a Government Office in Jaipur," Anand Kumar Srivastava, Police Commissioner, Jaipur said on Friday.

"Under 102 CrPC, police have seized these notes and a team has been found to investigate this matter," Srivastava said. "Around 7-8 people from the department have been detained for questioning,' he said.

He said that CCTV footage will be analyzed to get any clue in this case, adding that a detailed investigation has been initiated. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also been informed regarding the same, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023