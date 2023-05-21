Left Menu

Madras High Court rejects bail plea of man accused in sexual harassment, extortion case

The accused, identified as Nagercoil Kasi, allegedly blackmailed more than 100 women, including a female doctor, by threatening them to upload their pornographic photos on the internet and extorting lakhs of rupees from them.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 11:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Madurai bench of Madras High Court rejected the bail plea of a key accused arrested by the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department in connection with sexual harassment and extortion of several women in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari in 2020. The accused, identified as Nagercoil Kasi, allegedly blackmailed more than 100 women, including a female doctor, by threatening them to upload their pornographic photos on the internet and extorting lakhs of rupees from them.

A case was registered against him in April 2020 and he was imprisoned. He had filed a petition in the Madurai branch of the High Court seeking bail in this case. Justice T.V Tamilselvi considering the seriousness and gravity of the charges against the petitioner, said, "The court was not inclined to grant him bail."

The court observed that he became physically intimate with women, recorded the act and threatened them. It is said that he extorted several lakhs of rupees from the women. The court had elaborately discussed the bad conduct of the petitioner. The petitioner has been involved in five other cases and he has also spoiled life of the victims.

The court observed that if the petitioner is released on bail, there is every possibility of him tampering with the evidence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

