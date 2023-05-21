Left Menu

Bihar: STF arrests accused in 2013 Gandhi Maidan bomb blast case

In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) team arrested one of the accused of the Patna's Gandhi Maidan bomb blast case of 2013 from Bihar's Darbhanga, officials informed on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 12:45 IST
Bihar: STF arrests accused in 2013 Gandhi Maidan bomb blast case
In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) team arrested one of the accused of the Patna's Gandhi Maidan bomb blast case of 2013 from Bihar's Darbhanga, officials informed on Sunday. The STF arrested accused Mehre Alam on Saturday, an accused who had escaped from NIA (National Investigation Agency) in the bomb blast cast.

The NIA team registered case number 612/13 against Mahre Alam in the city police station of Muzaffarpur on October 30, 2013, and was absconding since then. The matter pertains to October 27 2013, in which six people were killed and about 82 people were injured in a bomb blast at Patna Junction besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting at Gandhi Maidan during the election campaign.

In this case, the NIA team had then taken Mehre Alam, a resident of the Ashok Paper Mill police station area of Darbhanga district as a witness, with them. On October 29, 2013, a raid was conducted at Mirpur in Purba Champaran. The team returned to Muzaffarpur with Mehre when the raids did not bear fruits. Meanwhile, Mehre escaped when the team was staying with him at a lodge.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

