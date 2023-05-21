J-K's hopes soar as G20 event in Srinagar promises to create numerous opportunities

All eyes are on the historic three-day G20 event set to take place in Srinagar from May 22, as the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration anticipate a significant boost to the UT's tourism potential. With a focus on sustainable tourism, adventure tourism, film tourism, and eco-tourism, the event is expected to create numerous opportunities for the local youth and revive the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

During a pre-event press conference held at SKICC, the Chief Coordinator of the G20 event, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, highlighted the extensive preparations that have taken place in Srinagar. He emphasized the laying of fibre cables and the rapid development undertaken to ensure the success of the event.

Shringla also mentioned that this is the first time G20 events are being organized across different regions of India, and extensive awareness campaigns have been conducted nationwide. He expressed confidence that the Tourism Working Group's event in Srinagar will contribute to the revival of Jammu and Kashmir's economy, emphasizing the potential for sustainable tourism, adventure tourism, film tourism, and eco-tourism in the region.

Shringla further said, "The G20 event will provide immense opportunities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are blessed with natural beauty." In his remarks, J&K's Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, highlighted the increasing trend of tourism influx in the region over the past few years, with 1.88 crore tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir in 2022.

He mentioned upcoming developments such as a direct train route from Delhi to Srinagar, expected to be operational next year, and the rise in foreign tourist arrivals. Mehta emphasized the readiness of Jammu and Kashmir to welcome guests throughout the year, with 300 new tourist destinations awaiting exploration and the availability of diverse experiences in each season.

As the grand event approaches, J&K's Chief Secretary warmly welcomed the foreign and domestic participants, highlighting the region's year-round attractions symbolized by the four colours: white for snow, rainbow for spring, green for summers, and orange for autumn. Jammu and Kashmir is positioned as a premier tourism destination, eagerly awaiting visitors from across the globe. (ANI)

