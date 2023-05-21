Left Menu

Vice President visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid obeisance at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:21 IST
Vice President visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo Courtesy: VPIndia/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid obeisance at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the Vice President said, "Blessed to have the darshan at the sacred Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple today and prayed for the welfare and happiness of all. The tranquil ambience and captivating architecture of the majestic temple showcase Kerala's rich heritage."

"May the Lord's blessings continue to touch the countless souls seeking guidance and solace," he added. Dhankhar is on a two-day visit to the State.

On Monday, he will inaugurate the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly building in Thiruvananthapuram, where he will address the gathering and release a Souvenir of Kerala Legislature International Book Festival - 2023. The Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on May 22, 1998 by former President KR Narayanan.

Later in the day, the Vice President Dhankhar will visit the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kannur, where he will interact with the cadets. This marks the first visit by any Vice President to the INA. During the tour of Kannur, Vice President Dhankhar will pay respects to his teacher Rathna Nair at her residence in Thalassery. Nair taught Dhankhar when he was a student of Sainik School, Chittorgarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
2
Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow:...

 Afghanistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina retires; Tennis-Rune, Medvedev set up final showdown in Rome and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina r...

 Global
4
NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023