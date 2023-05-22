Ordinance has been brought to investigate corruption of AAP, says Minister Meenakashi Lekhi

New Delhi [India], May 22 ANI): Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Sunday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party and said the purpose of the Ordinance brought by the Central-led BJP government with respect to transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi is to investigate the alleged corruption of the party. Speaking with ANI, Lekhi said, "Ordinance has been brought to investigate the corruption done by them (Aam Admi Party). Those (political leaders) who will come in for their support will also be called corrupt".

Her remarks came after Kejriwal said that he will seek the support of the leaders of the Opposition parties against the Centre's Ordinance days after the Supreme Court ruling empowering the AAP. Arvind Kejriwal will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this week in Mumbai to seek support against the Centre's ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital.

Kejriwal will meet Thackeray on May 24 and Pawar on May 25, according to Aam Aadmi Party. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a meeting with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital and extended his support to the AAP chief against the Centre bringing an ordinance to give the control of 'services' back to Delhi Lieutenant Governor. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the occasion.

On Friday, the Union government brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'. The ordinance has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Earlier on Saturday, AAP national convenor called the move "undemocratic and illegal" alleging that it "attacks the basic structure of the Constitution". He also accused the Centre of "challenging the apex court" ruling and purposefully waiting for the court to close till 4 pm for passing the ordinance.

Kejriwal said, "For a government to run efficiently, it is very important the officers come under the control of the elected government as the court also noted. On Friday, the SC closed at 4 pm, and they (Bharatiya Janata Party) brought the ordinance at 10 pm on the same day". (ANI)

