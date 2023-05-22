Left Menu

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi over minor fight

A youth was allegedly stabbed to death over a minor fight in North West Delhi's Ashok Vihar area.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 11:26 IST
Youth stabbed to death in Delhi over minor fight
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A youth was allegedly stabbed to death over a minor fight in North West Delhi's Ashok Vihar area. The accused are still at large and an operation to arrest them has been started, Delhi police added.

The incident happened when the youth was sitting in a park with his friends and some other people came there and an altercation started between them. During the altercation one of them stabbed the youth with a knife, police said. After receiving the information Police rushed to the spot and took the youth to a hospital where he was declared dead.

All the accused persons were acquainted with the deceased, police added. The deceased lived with his family in the Ashok Vihar area and his age is said to be around 28 years.

Further investigation is going on, the police further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023