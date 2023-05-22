Ukraine's Energoatom: Outage at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant due to Russian shelling of power line

Ukraine's state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Monday that the outage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was due to Russian shelling of an external power line.

The Dniprovska power line in Ukraine, which supplies power for the now Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, was disconnected after overnight Russian shelling, Energoatom said on the Telegram messaging app.

