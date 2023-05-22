Ukraine's Energoatom: Outage at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant due to Russian shelling of power line
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-05-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 12:01 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Monday that the outage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was due to Russian shelling of an external power line.
The Dniprovska power line in Ukraine, which supplies power for the now Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, was disconnected after overnight Russian shelling, Energoatom said on the Telegram messaging app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Dniprovska
- Telegram
- Energoatom
- Ukraine
- Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's imports from OPEC at all-time low as Russian oil buy peaks'
Polish plane on EU border patrol narrowly avoids collision with Russian jet
Russian director, playwright arrested on accusations of "justifying terrorism"
Russians return at judo worlds, Ukraine boycotts
Russian forces evacuating town near occupied nuclear plant, Kyiv says