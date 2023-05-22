Left Menu

Bosnian Serb leader Dodik and Putin may discuss gas prices, pipeline - RIA

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik may discuss gas prices and a new pipeline with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow, an official told news agency RIA on Monday. The planned visit, which RIA said could happen on Tuesday, has already drawn strong criticism from the EU, which protested against the trip to Moscow by an official from the aspiring member at the time of conflict in Ukraine.

Milorad Dodik Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik may discuss gas prices and a new pipeline with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow, an official told news agency RIA on Monday.

The planned visit, which RIA said could happen on Tuesday, has already drawn strong criticism from the EU, which protested against the trip to Moscow by an official from the aspiring member at the time of conflict in Ukraine. "The price of gas will also be discussed at the meeting. I can say that probably the best price will be approved - just as for the friendly countries," RIA cited Dusko Perovic, the head of Republika Srpska's representative office in Russia as saying.

Ethnically divided Bosnia does not have a unified view on foreign policy, with Dodik maintaining close relations with Russia and President Putin. Dodik's Serb Republic is a region that makes up Bosnia along with the autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation - linked via a weak central government.

The official also said that Bosnia's government had agreed to begin negotiations with Serbia on building a new gas pipeline to ship gas from Russia. Bosnia receives Russian gas via Serbia and Bulgaria from the undersea TurkStream gas pipeline.

