Denmark would like to host a Ukraine peace summit in July -Ritzau
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 14:56 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Denmark would like to host a summit in July about how to find peace between Ukraine and Russia, the Ritzau news agency reported Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen saying on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denmark
- Russia
- Lars Lokke Rasmussen
- Ukraine
- Ritzau
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Explosions rock Russia-annexed Crimea - media
Ukraine launches more than 10 drones on Crimea - Russia-installed official
Russia blames Ukraine, West for 'terror attack' that injured writer Zakhar Prilepin
SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Widespread air raid alerts in Ukraine
India's imports from OPEC at all-time low as Russian oil buy peaks'