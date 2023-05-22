Left Menu

India to host 44th edition of ISO's COPOLCO plenary in Delhi from Tuesday

COPOLCO Chair Sadie Dainton, International Organization for Standardisation ISO General Secretary Sergio Mujica and other senior officials will participate in the event, an official statement said.ISO, comprising 168 countries as members, develops standards for the world impacting a diverse range of business and social sectors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 18:05 IST
India to host 44th edition of ISO's COPOLCO plenary in Delhi from Tuesday

India will host the 44th edition of the annual International Organization for Standardisation's Committee on Consumer Policy (COPOLCO) plenary from Tuesday in the national capital. Union Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the four-day event (May 23-26). COPOLCO Chair Sadie Dainton, International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) General Secretary Sergio Mujica and other senior officials will participate in the event, an official statement said.

ISO, comprising 168 countries as members, develops standards for the world impacting a diverse range of business and social sectors. Through COPOLCO, ISO involves the wider public in the process of standardisation. ''Therefore, ISO COPOLCO is reckoned as the major international event that brings together representatives from ISO member countries to discuss and develop strategies for accelerating the development of standards for the world,'' the statement said. The event, being organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), will also feature dialogue sessions and workshops on related themes.

With a people-centric approach and themes such as 'Challenges and Good Practices for Consumer Engagement', 'Empowering Consumers for a Sustainable Future' and 'Consumer Protection and Legal Frameworks', this year's plenary is particularly important for India and the international community, the statement said. India, one of the founding members of the ISO, has long been actively involved in matters of international standardisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023