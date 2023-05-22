Left Menu

Industry body AIPMA urges govt to hike import duty on finished plastic goods, offer sops to local producers

All India Plastics Manufacturers Association AIPMA on Monday urged the government to double import duty on finished plastic products to 20 per cent and provide incentives to domestic manufacturers to make India self-reliant.The association has conducted a detailed study on the import of plastic goods in the country.A large quantity of finished plastic goods is being imported.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 18:52 IST
Industry body AIPMA urges govt to hike import duty on finished plastic goods, offer sops to local producers

All India Plastics Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) on Monday urged the government to double import duty on finished plastic products to 20 per cent and provide incentives to domestic manufacturers to make India self-reliant.

The association has conducted a detailed study on the import of plastic goods in the country.

''A large quantity of finished plastic goods is being imported. We need to curb that. We urge the government to increase import duty of plastic finished goods (HS Code 3916 to 3926) from 10 per cent to 20 per cent,'' AIPMA President Mayur D Shah told reporters here.

The country imported plastic goods worth Rs 37,500 crore in 2021, mainly from China, he said.

Shah said there are around 50,000 plastic manufacturers in India and their combined annual turnover is about Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

AIPMA has selected 550 plastics for import substitution.

''It is estimated that import substitution of plastic goods worth Rs 37,500 crore would create additional requirement of around 4 million tonnes of raw material per annum and 16,000-plus plastics processing machines including tools, moulds, jigs and fixtures. It would also create 5 lakh additional jobs in the country,'' the association said.

PLI Scheme be made available for units manufacturing import substitution products, said Arvind Mehta, Chairman, AIPMA Governing Council.

Technology Upgradation Scheme (TUFS) should be made available to enable plastic processing units to modernize their machines and technologies, Mehta said.

''India should develop a comprehensive action plan to boost local manufacturing and incentivise plastics finished goods to make India the next global plastic product production hub,'' Shah said.

AIPMA is organizing six technology conferences for the growth of the plastic industry across the country with the objective of import substitution of plastic goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023