MCX quarterly profit falls 85 pc to Rs 5.45 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 19:55 IST
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has reported an 85 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 5.45 crore for the quarter ended March.

The profit after tax stood at Rs 36.53 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its income from operations rose to Rs 133.75 crore in the latest March quarter compared to Rs 106.46 crore in the same period last year.

As per the filing, the bourse's Options ADT (Average Daily Turnover) grew 203 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 45,710 crore compared to the corresponding quarter of FY22.

However, Futures ADT fell 22 per cent to Rs 20,632 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal compared to the year-ago period.

