Uttarakhand CM Dhami approves hike in DA of government employees, pensioners

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given the approval to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners by four per cent, a statement said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:47 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami approves hike in DA of government employees, pensioners
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given the approval to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners by four per cent, a statement said on Monday. According to the statement, with the increased DA, more than 3 lakh government employees and pensioners will benefit from the dearness allowance.

After the issuance of the mandate, dearness allowance will now increase from 38 per cent to 42 per cent in Uttarakhand. The cabinet had authorized CM Dhami to take a decision on increasing the DA of the personnel.

Approval has been given by the Chief Minister to increase the dearness allowance in the interest of state employees and pensioners, the statement added. On Sunday, CM Dhami, lauding the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win all five Lok Sabha seats in the state in the next year's general elections.

"PM Modi has done unprecedented work in the last nine years. We will win all the five Lok Sabha seats from here and send them with more votes," said Dhami after the BJP State Working Committee meeting held on Saturday. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in Bharatiya Janata Party BJP's State Working Committee meeting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The meeting held at the Survey Auditorium in Dehradun's Hathibarkala was called for discussions regarding the state's Lok Sabha elections. Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats. The countrywide Mass Contact Campaign, which will start on May 30, was also discussed at the conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

