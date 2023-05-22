Now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 mins after they're sent!

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced a new feature on WhatsApp which would users to edit messages for up to 15 minutes after they are sent. "For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, message editing allows you to edit your sent messages, giving you greater control over your chats," WhatsApp said.

"From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after," it added. The edited messages will display 'edited' alongside them, so those you're messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history.

"As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption," it said. This feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Earlier, Zuckerberg on May 15 announced a new WhatsApp feature called 'Chat Lock' to make users' most intimate conversations even more private. This feature lets you protect your most intimate conversations with a password and secures them in a separate folder. When someone messages you and you have that chat locked, the sender's name and the content of the message will also be hidden.

Zuckerberg's announcement read, "We're excited to bring to you a new feature we're calling Chat Lock, which lets you protect your most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security." "Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications too," he added. (ANI)

