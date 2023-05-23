TikTok sues Montana after state passes a law banning app
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 01:17 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 01:17 IST
TikTok filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Montana after the state passed a law banning the short-video app.
"We are challenging Montana's unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," TikTok said in the court filing.
