Iraqi oil minister: waiting on final answer from Turkey to resume exports

Iraq's oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Tuesday that Baghdad was waiting on a final answer from Turkey to resume its northern oil exports through the port of Ceyhan.

Abdel-Ghani said Turkey told his government it was evaluating whether the pipeline was damaged as a result of the devastating February earthquake and a technical team had been evaluating the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)