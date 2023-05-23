Iraqi oil minister: waiting on final answer from Turkey to resume exports
Iraq's oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Tuesday that Baghdad was waiting on a final answer from Turkey to resume its northern oil exports through the port of Ceyhan.
Abdel-Ghani said Turkey told his government it was evaluating whether the pipeline was damaged as a result of the devastating February earthquake and a technical team had been evaluating the situation.
