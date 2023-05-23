Satish Pai takes over from Sanjiv Mehta as Chairman of the Vikaasa Executive Committee

Vikaasa, a forward-thinking coalition of Indian businesses, driving the achievement of UN's Sustainable Development Goals, announced the appointment of Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, as its new Chair. He succeeds Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited. Facilitated by Xynteo, a purpose-driven sustainability advisory firm, Vikaasa was launched in March 2017, by the then Hon'ble President of India, Late Pranab Mukherjee, who welcomed this initiative as 'the need of the hour'.

Over the past five years, the Coalition partners of Vikaasa – Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco, Cyient, Shell, Technip Energies, State Bank of India, Tata Trusts, Baker Hughes and WPP – have developed and incubated impactful projects in energy transition, plastic circularity, access to healthcare and sustainable livelihoods.

Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, the CEO & Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited who has been instrumental in shaping Vikaasa since its inception commented, ''For the last five years, it has been a great privilege to Chair Vikaasa, a coalition of top Indian and MNC companies that work on a shared ambition to create a long-lasting impact on our planet and people. As I pass on the baton, I am confident that Vikaasa will continue to nurture the spirit of collaboration and demonstrate bias for action to help accelerate India's progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.'' Satish Pai said, ''Hindalco joined the coalition five years ago, to work on impactful projects in the sustainability space, especially those relating to local economic development and sustainable operations. Hindalco has partnered Xynteo in several path-breaking initiatives, such as developing Sustainable Mining Charter and setting up Kosala Foundation, which fosters sustainable artisanal livelihoods. I am honoured to take forward the baton from Sanjiv and I am sure that Xynteo Vikaasa will continue to blaze a path for responsible business.'' Xynteo's Senior Partner, Vipul Kumar, shares, ''Vikaasa is committed to developing and promoting new growth models that are inclusive, transformative, and sustainable. We express our deep gratitude to Mr. Mehta for his unwavering commitment and dedication towards our shared vision. At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome Mr. Pai as our Executive Committee Chair and look forward to continuing our journey of building India's growth story under his guidance and vision. With Mr. Pai taking over as the Chair, it endorses our aspiration to expand and strengthen our diverse ecosystem of purpose-driven companies in service of India and the world.'' About Xynteo Xynteo is a purpose-driven advisory firm that helps businesses find new ways to grow by shaping their cultures so they think and act differently; creating innovative, regenerative business models to compete and thrive; and helping clients embrace radical cross-sector, cross-border collaboration so they can tackle systems. Our partnerships and communities include the Xynteo Exchange, Leadership Vanguard, Vikaasa, Europe Delivers, and The Performance Theatre.

https://xynteo.com Contact email address: hello@xynteo.com About Hindalco: Hindalco Industries Limited is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a $26 billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues, and a major player in copper.

Guided by its purpose of building a greener, stronger, smarter world, Hindalco provides innovative solutions for a sustainable planet. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Novelis Inc. is the world's largest producer of aluminium beverage can stock and the largest recycler of used beverage cans (UBCs).

Hindalco was named the world's most sustainable aluminium company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Kosala Livelihood And Social Foundation is a Section 8 Company, incorporated by Hindalco as its subsidiary, to further sustainable livelihood programme of Kosa silk artisans in the state of Chhattisgarh.

About Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is 'India's largest Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company', with its products touching the lives of nine out of ten households in the country. HUL works to create a better future every day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)