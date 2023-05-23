China calls on nuclear watchdog to be objective, fair

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday called on the U.N. nuclear watchdog to perform its duties in an objective and fair manner, his ministry said.

In a meeting with the head of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Beijing, Qin said China hopes the IAEA will properly handle nuclear submarine cooperation between the U.S., Britain and Australia, and also the discharge of contaminated nuclear water from Japan.

