GE T&D India loss narrows to Rs 15.35 crore in March quarter

GE T&D India on Tuesday said it has narrowed loss to Rs 15.35 crore in the March quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The net loss of the company stood at Rs 22.53 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 706.77 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 685.92 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the full financial year 2022-23, its loss also narrowed to Rs 1.49 crore as against a loss of Rs 49.62 crore reported in FY2021-22.

Total income in the fiscal stood at Rs 2,807.15 crore as compared with Rs 3,091.69 crore in the year-ago period.

