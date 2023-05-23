Gazprom's 2022 net profit falls 40% on tax hike, full-year dividend scrapped

Gazprom's net profit fell more than 40% to 1.226 trillion roubles ($15.77 billion) last year due to a tax hike in the second half of the year, the Russian energy giant said on Tuesday, adding it would also not pay a full-year dividend.

The West last year introduced a raft of sanctions against Russia and state companies over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Gazprom's gas exports, a key source of company's revenues, have not been directly sanctioned, but export volumes almost halved last year to 101 billion cubic metres. Gazprom's shares fell around 4% after the Kremlin-controlled firm said its board had decided not to pay a full-year dividend after allocating a half-year dividend of 1.2 trillion roubles ($15 billion).

Famil Sadygov, Gazprom's Deputy CEO, said since the six-month dividend payment had already exceeded the target level of 50% of net profit, it was decided to leave the full-year dividend on par with the preliminary payment. "We did not wait for the results of the year, but gave the shareholders the opportunity to receive such a significant amount in advance. Due to this, the received dividend has a higher real value than the payment of the same amount at the end of the year," he said.

Sadygov also said that the core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, reached last year 3.6 trillion roubles, on par with 2021.

