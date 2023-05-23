Left Menu

Gujarat announces 8 pc hike in DA for state govt employees, pensioners

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:49 IST
Gujarat announces 8 pc hike in DA for state govt employees, pensioners
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Bhupendrapbjp)
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday announced an 8 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission, with retrospective effect.

At least 9.38 lakh state government employees and pensioners who are covered under the 7th Pay Commission will benefit from the hike, a government release said.

A 4 per cent hike will be given with retrospective effect from July 1, 2022, while another 4 per cent increase in DA will come into force from January 1, 2023, it stated.

The hike has been given as per the Central Government criteria, it said.

As the hike is coming into force with retrospective effect, the state government will disburse the arrears in three installments.

While the first installment will be disbursed in June, the second and third will be given in October 2023 with salaries of that month, the release stated, adding that the hike in DA will put an additional burden of Rs 4,516 crore on the state exchequer every year.

