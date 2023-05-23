Left Menu

121.07 lakh MT wheat procured by govt agencies in Punjab

Out of the total arrival of 125.57 lakh metric tonne of wheat in the Rabi marketing season in Punjab, government agencies procured 121.07 lakh MT, said Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday. Kataruchak said the state government operationalised 2,780 mandis in the state during the Rabi marketing season.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:23 IST
121.07 lakh MT wheat procured by govt agencies in Punjab
Out of the total arrival of 125.57 lakh metric tonne of wheat in the Rabi marketing season in Punjab, government agencies procured 121.07 lakh MT, said Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday. Nearly 4.50 lakh MT was procured by private traders, he said. The minister further said a sum of Rs 24,693 crore was paid as minimum support price (MSP) to more than eight lakh farmers for wheat procurement. He said the wheat procurement operations, which started on April 1, will end on May 25. Kataruchak said the state government operationalised 2,780 mandis in the state during the Rabi marketing season.

