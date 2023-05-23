Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:50 IST
Business briefs

VFS Global on Tuesday said it has partnered with Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) and Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) to conduct strategic hospitality training for 25 young women from the marginalised communities.

''Caring for our communities is an important pillar of our sustainability strategy, and we continue to support communities around us through strategic collaborations with industry partners and credible social organisations while aligning with local needs and government priorities,'' VFS Chief Communications Officer and Head of CSR Sukanya Chakraborty said in a statement.

This programme is aligned with VFS Global's focus on women empowerment and youth skilling in India. *** Tata Motors bags order for 50 Magna from Vijayanand Travels * Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has bagged orders for 50 units of its advanced bus, Magna from Vijayanand Travels.

The 13.5-metre buses will be delivered in a phased manner, Tata Motors said in a statement without disclosing the order value.

The bus is equipped with 6-cylinder engine by Cummins along with other advanced technological features like gear shift advisor and Tata Motors' Fleet Edge connectivity system, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023