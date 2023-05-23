Left Menu

Dixon Technologies Q4 profit climbs 27.7 pc to Rs 80.62 cr

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 22:11 IST
Dixon Technologies Q4 profit climbs 27.7 pc to Rs 80.62 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a 27.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 80.62 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 63.13 crore for the January-March period a year ago, the electronic manufacturing services firm said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 3.81 per cent to Rs 3,065.45 crore as against Rs 2,952.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of Dixon Technologies were Rs 2,956.76 crore, up 3.10 per cent in Q4FY23.

Dixon Technologies' total income in the March quarter was at Rs 3,067.27 crore.

For the fiscal ended March 2023, Dixon Technologies net profit climbed 34 per cent to Rs 255.08 crore. It reported a net profit of Rs 190.33 crore in FY22.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 12,192.01 crore in FY23, 14 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal.

Its board, in a meeting held on Tuesday, recommended a final dividend Rs 3 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Tuesday settled 1.39 per cent higher at Rs 3,275.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Court acquits truck driver accused in 2011 drugs case

Maha: Court acquits truck driver accused in 2011 drugs case

 India
2
Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov

Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov

 Russian Federation
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded - RFEF; Exclusive-Doping-Education first but drug-testing in gamers' future, says WADA and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded...

 Global
4
NASA's new mission to study high-altitude ice clouds

NASA's new mission to study high-altitude ice clouds

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023