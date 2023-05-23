Left Menu

Tempo carrying cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh looted near Delhi's Signature Bridge

A tempo full of cigarettes worth about Rs 30 lakh was looted near Delhi's Signature Bridge Monday afternoon, police said.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tempo full of cigarettes worth about Rs 30 lakh was looted near Delhi's Signature Bridge Monday afternoon, police said. Police said that Tempo carrying cigarettes was going to Model Town from Ghaziabad.

"A tempo full of cigarettes worth about Rs 30 lakhs was looted near Delhi's Signature Bridge yesterday afternoon. The tempo was going to Model Town with a consignment of cigarettes from Ghaziabad," police said. Police further mentioned that four to five robbers looted the tempo while it was on its way to the destination.

According to the police, a case has been registered at Timarpur Police Station. Further investigation is underway in this matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

